Tabloid News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

I got paralysed at an early age from an injection – Physically challenged barber reveals

Richard Tetteh hopes to have a new shop as well as tools to enable him work effectively play videoRichard Tetteh hopes to have a new shop as well as tools to enable him work effectively

Richard Tetteh, a physically challenged barber has shared with SVTV Africa, the story behind his condition, the stigma attached to it and also his livelihood.

The Tema-Newtown based barber indicated that he became paralyzed at the age of eight after a visit to the hospital for an injection.

Richard moves around in a wheelchair and due to the stigma attached to his condition, Richard was denied education.

Richard became a barber in 1999 after learning from a professional barber.

According to him, he's unable to work efficiently because his tools are spoilt, and therefore works with just a blade and a comb.

Richard disclosed that most women give him a 'cold shoulder' whenever he proposes love to them. However, he has found a lady he hopes to settle with soon.

Mr Tetteh advised other physically challenged people to learn a trade instead of begging. He believes that once they can work, people will respect their hustle.

He added that he hopes to complete his shop soon and have machines to work effectively.

