I got my first car when I was in SSS 1 – Guru

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Nana Yaw Maradona, popularly called Guru, has shared some details about his family background in a recent interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut show.



While a lot of Ghanaians will claim that they come from poor homes, Guru disclosed that his case was totally to the contrary.



According to him, his parents were quite wealthy when he was growing up, and it was evident in the manner in which they lived at Darkuma at the time.



The ‘Pooley’ hitmaker mentioned that his mom and dad were the definition of what a Ghanaian will call a ‘borga’ because they lived most of their lives in Europe and acquired a lot of property and money through the hard work they did out there.



Guru added that while it might sound quite shocking, his parents got him his car when he got admitted to the secondary school at the time, and as a result, he started driving his car when he was in his first year at the secondary school.



The CEO of NKZ Music went on to add that the case was the same for his other siblings, that is, a brother and a sister.



Guru also revealed that, because his parents were wealthy, they abhorred the idea that he ventured into music during those times when they expected him to take his studies seriously and make something better out of his life at the time.



Watch the full interview below…



