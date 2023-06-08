I got goosebumps watching King Promise's CCTV video - Kofi Adjorlolo

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, has expressed his deep admiration for the rising star King Promise and the profound impact his hit song 'CCTV' had on him.



During an interview on Onua Showtime with McBrown, Adjorlolo revealed that he was captivated by the artiste's exceptional talent and distinctive style, which left him with goosebumps upon first hearing the track.



Drawing from his vast experience as a musician and radio personality, Adjorlolo recounted his initial encounter with King Promise through the music video for 'CCTV.'



The video showcased the artist in a train or similar setting, and it was at that precise moment that Adjorlolo recognized the emergence of new talent in the music scene.



"The first time he came out, he did a video, and he was on a train or something, that's CCTV. I got goosebumps, and that was when I knew there was another guy on the scene, and from that time, I've been following him," Adjorlolo shared.



Furthermore, Adjorlolo found a unique connection with King Promise through a shared physical attribute—their bald haircuts.



This resemblance further endeared the artist to the veteran actor, fostering a deeper connection and appreciation for King Promise's work.



"And the image that makes him unique, do you want to know? His bald haircut is just like mine. I love this guy so much, and I don't have anything else to say," Adjorlolo expressed, playfully removing his hat to reveal his own bald head, evoking laughter from the studio audience.



