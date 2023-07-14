'I glow because God is my protector'- Yul Edochie's second wife brags, netizens react

You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 14Article 1804361

Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has taken to social media to gush over her beauty in the midst of the countless trolls she has encountered.

The second wife of actor Yul Edochie described herself as the most attractive woman in a post spotted on her Instagram page.

Judy Austin credited God for her radiant appearance, adding that when God is one's guardian, there is a different glow that comes with it.

She wrote: “It’s the beauty for me!! The most beautiful woman!!! That’s how you glow when God is your PROTECTOR!!!! I hope y’all are having a wonderful evening”.

Yul Edochie took to Judy's comment section to praise her for how she's loved by God, stating; "IJELE ODOGWU! God's special daughter."

Others kept raining insults at Judy Austin while criticizing her for always seeking attention and chasing clout.

See comments here

blessed_blessed2: "Stupid thing"

christiionyinye: "How many prominent personalities comment when you post,local fowl with your local clothes and wigs...husband snatcher....."

cele.stine648: "You're just pretending to be fine while living in reg*et, beauty without getting ur own husband is beautifulless"

amara.vivian.969: "Anyone who supports this woman is just like her and ready to break someone's home ,Nna there is nothing good about you .you have a very bad upbringing, your parents should be ashamed of themselves, because they did a very bad job."

harrytee_10: "I want to ask, is marrying a second wife a crime /sin"

anitageorgette: "Second class woman of a second class husband"

mrsj7575: "Can't even see any celebrity on your page commenting, chiaaaa you took the bad luck to Yul too but come to Queen May wall I see the real QUEEN with Brian comment of prominent celebrities of timber and calibers"

edochieokoye: "Divorcing isn't the issue, hope she doesn't end up as a side chick to a married man or to another man?"

