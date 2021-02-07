Tabloid News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

I give my wives 7 rounds of sex every morning - Bukom Banku reveals

play videoGhanaian boxer cum entertainer, Isaac Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku

Popular Ghanaian boxer and comic actor, Bukom Banku, has openly bragged about his sexual prowess.



He disclosed in an interview with SVTV that his wives love him because he satisfies them every morning.



"As for me, women be my talent. My power dey for woman side. 7 rounds early in the morning, you can ask Caro. Caro always cry for bed. The power I dey use to box (is) the power I dey use for woman,” Bukom said.



The Ghanaian boxer has three wives in total. Recently, he confirmed his relationship with Queen Peezy (Patapaa’s ex-girlfriend).



"She was my girlfriend before Patapaa. Then Patapaa left her for the white woman in London so I've taken her back,” he added.



However, Bukom Banku stated his intentions to travel to the U.S and Australia for a fight as according to him, local fights don't pay much.



Watch the full interview below;



