I get attacks from all angles - Jeneral Ntatia talks politics

Entertainment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prince Kwame Amoabeng, known by his stage name as Jeneral Ntatia, has disclosed that he finds himself in the middle of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) political struggle.



Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, the comic actor disclosed that his support for the NPP had people from the opposition attacking him. His comments about the abysmal performance of the ruling party, he said, have also triggered backlashes from the NPP and the NDC as well.



"But if you know in your heart that you haven't gone for any money, you are bold in your heart to tell the truth.



"The funny part of the whole thing is, when it started, you get people from the opposition attacking you, and then you tell the truth and have those within the party (NPP) come at you. So now, you are in the middle. Whether to go left or right," he disclosed.



Conceding that the nation was going through a hard time, the performer unveiled that its leadership under the president needed to get the country fixed.



"You don't say too much when it comes to how the country is being governed. It's not good, and what isn't good needs to be discussed. It's spoilt, and we need to fix it.



"We have to get to the point where we should be able to support something and still criticise it when it's not going well," he added.



He furthermore stated that the days when individuals kept quiet because they supported a particular political party have come to an end.



"The era where people wake up and say, I am with this particular person, whether it's going bad or good, they still want to stick to that particular side, I think we have to do something about it, and that's where we want to get to.



"When you support something, and the thing is not going well, and you tell the truth that it's not going well, it's bad," he said.



Meanwhile, Jeneral Ntatia is expected to be part of the crew staging 'Are We Safe' at the National Theatre on October 28, 2022, at 4 PM and 8 PM. The comedy show features Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus and other comic actors.







