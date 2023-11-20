I funded 80% of our wedding; including rings, gown and his suit - Xandy Kamel 'exposes' ex-husband

Entertainment of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Xandy Kamel has made more revelations about her collapsed marriage with fellow presenter Kaninja.



In an extensive interview on the Delay Show, she stated among other 'facts' that she was the main bankroller of their relationship which has since ended.



Kamel in the tell-it-all chat said she funded about 80% of their wedding which came off less than six months when their paths first crossed at the workplace - Angel Broadcasting Network.



"I bought the rings for both of us, I took about a third of the engagement expenses. In the case of weddings, we had support from sponsors, most of them well-wishers including my seamstress whom I gave money for fabrics.



"His suit was bought and sent down by an uncle of mine, it is as though I am the one who married him, that is the main reason I am able to dissolve the marriage," she said.



"I married him because I did everything about the marriage and he only came in as a man I respected because a woman must at all means make it seem that the man is in charge," she suggested.



Her revelations have triggered a fightback on the part of Kaninja who has accused her of not playing her part in the marriage.







