I found out I was pregnant at 5 months; it was too late - Yaa Jackson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and singer, Yaa Jackson Konadu has disclosed that she was five months into her pregnancy before she knew she was carrying a child.



On the account of Yaa, "it was too late" when news of her pregnancy was announced to her.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, she noted that she could have taken good care of herself if only she discovered her pregnancy in the first trimester.



"It got to a time where I lost my appetite and became weak. I went to check at the hospital but then, it was too late. It was after five months that I found out I was pregnant...had I known earlier, I could have taken much care of myself.



"I never abort my pregnancy. I won't harm that innocent baby...I was ready for anything. I have been with my man for almost two years but we've been friends since 2016," she said.



The new mother who welcomed a son some few months ago added that she performed shows without raising eyebrows adding that she kept posting on social media until 7 months into her pregnancy.



"I was playing shows until my 7th month. My belly wasn't protruding, I kept on posting on social media."













OPD/BOG