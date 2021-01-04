Entertainment of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

'I found myself sleeping with four girls each day' – Morris Babyface recounts

play videoMarx Morris Twumasi, also known as 'Morris Babyface'

Ghanaian musician turned pastor, Morris Babyface, has opened up on the number of women he used to sleep with.



He recounted in an interview with ZionFelix that he sleeps with a maximum of four (4) women within a day before he became a born again Christain.



Morris stated that sleeping with women was becoming habitual until God opened his eyes and saved him from his sinful ways.



According to him, every sin is a sin and there is nothing like a lightweight sin.



He mentioned how people can end up in hell if they do not repent from their sinful ways.



Morris Babyface admitted that his situation would have been worse if God did not touch him early.



Since the devil wants to destroy people completely, the popular music producer stressed that he would have slept with more women, but he thanked God for saving him on time.





Watch the full interview below.





