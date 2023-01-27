I fired my first management team because they ate my food - DKB

Entertainment of Friday, 27 January 2023

Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, better known as DKB, has explained how he fired members of his management team for eating his food.



In a GhanaWeekend.com report, DKB stated that the food items were given to him as a reward for winning a contest in which he was able to amuse an audience.



According to DKB, after the competition, he got a management team from campus that wanted to manage him right away, but they ate the food that was provided to him for winning, so he dismissed them.



“There was this competition on campus, at Commonwealth Hall, and when I got there, I was asked by the MC whether I could fool. After doubting my capabilities, he gave me the mic, and after cracking two jokes, they named me the winner.



“Immediately I got down from the stage, I became an instant celebrity…I have a manager, a PRO, and a road manager. I was flanked by my classmates, who started managing me. My reward was two sticks of khebab, two cups of juice, a pack of popcorn, and something else.



“I saw my team member coming, but I never got it... When I asked them, they denied not receiving the items, even though you could see oil stains on their mouths...my management consumed my items and I sacked them that same day,” he said.



DKB's popularity soared when he competed for Ghana in Big Brother Africa's seventh season in 2012.



