I find women physically attractive but emotionally retarded – Gay opens up

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A gay, whose identity has been withheld, has disclosed the main reason for his lack of preference for women.



Speaking exclusively to Etsey Atisu on ‘Say it Loud’, he averred that he finds women physically attractive yet emotionally retarded.



He said although he has been with a few women in the past, his taste still tilts toward men.



“I have been with a few women. I once told my father that I find women physically attractive but emotionally retarded. That is the reason why I am gay. I prefer and love the company of men to women. That is a reason to tell you that being with a woman is too much for me.



"To me, it just doesn’t make sense. It’s like forcing me to do something against my will. It’s like you not hating men but you just can’t have sex with them,” he established.



The young man stated that if ever he is forced to settle down with a woman, it will be as a result of societal pressures, owing to the part of the world he hails from.



He said should that happen; he will definitely cheat on the ‘unlucky wife’ with a male partner.



“If I am ever to marry a woman, it will be due to the pressure of society. If I am to marry in Africa, It will mean marrying a woman but that wouldn’t stop me from sleeping with other men which I don’t think is fair to anyone’s daughter.



"To be honest, I have been with a lot of married men, whose wives think they are in a happy marriage but their husbands come to me before even going home to them,” he added.



When asked if his father has accepted his new LGBTQ status, he answered:



“When it comes to being gay, my dad has been very loving, caring, and supportive. He is the one that gave birth to me and blood is thicker than water.”



Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to debate and pass the anti-gay bill.



This comes after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament presented the final draft of the bill, which was sponsored by a group of bi-partisan Members of Parliament, to the plenary.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB