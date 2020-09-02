Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I find my peace at the cemetery – Ras Kuuku

Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku

Many people fly across the world looking for the best holiday destinations to relax and find inspiration.



However, the latest reggae/dancehall artiste of the year Kojo Kurankye aka Ras Kuuku says he finds solace in the graveyard.



Ras Kuku who beat dancehall legend, Samini, Epixode and other Ghanaian dancehall artistes to win the prestigious reggae/dancehall artiste of the year award made this astonishing revelation in an interview with Nana Quasi-Wusu aka PM host of ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ on YFM Takoradi.



"We relax in the ‘saman puom’ (cemetery). We chat with the dead. Imagine you go through the sun hustling the whole day, you can take a break, sit at the cemetery and relax’’ he suggested.



The ‘Wo’ hitmaker in his submission intimated that he has songs he couldn’t remember because they were uncountable."



"I have singles I can’t count, so my team and I decided to come out with an album titled, ‘Kuntunkununku’ the Heaviest. The word Kuntunkununku is one of the names of the Almighty and it also reminds me of Osagyefo Kuntununku, the first King of Akyem," he said.



This revelation may not come as a surprise as the singer further disclosed that all his songs are freestyled.



"I can just go to the studio and ask the engineer to play a beat and I freestyle. I don’t sit and write songs. All my songs are freestyle," he revealed.



Ras Kuku is known for his many dancehall songs such as Kuuku, Me Mpaebo, Puom Anthem, Ghetto Love, among others.





