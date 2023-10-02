I find it inappropriate when people ask about my body - S3fa

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as S3fa, has said that she isn't bothered if people focus more on her body than her music.



In an interview with Accra FM, the Black Avenue Muzik signee mentioned that while she doesn't mind people's opinions, it's inappropriate for them to ask personal questions about her body.



She stated, "I don't care about others' opinions, and I don't believe I owe anyone an explanation about my body or personal life. I'm here to make music, and I ensure I put my music out there. If people choose to concentrate on my personal life and body more than my music, then there's nothing I can do about it."



S3fa also revealed how sometimes people approach her with questions about her body, which she finds intrusive. She likened it to asking someone about their intimate activities, highlighting the personal nature of such inquiries.



“I’ve had people walk up to me to ask me about my body and I’m like, ‘how will you feel if I asked you a question like, did you have sex the previous night?’ It’s like the same thing because it’s my personal life and business,” she said.



The ‘Echoke’ hitmaker believes that because she doesn't engage in controversial actions, people tend to magnify minor things, and she accepts them as normal.



“Sometimes, I feel because I don’t give them something to talk about, I don’t do anything controversial, anytime they have something little they want to run with it, so it’s normal,” S3fa stated.



She emphasized that she takes good care of herself and does whatever makes her happy and comfortable in her own skin.



ID/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



