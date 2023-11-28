I find it funny when other female artistes claim to be better than me - Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has said that she's unperturbed by other female artistes claiming to be better than her in the industry, stressing that their attempts to downplay her rather hurts their own progress.



Speaking on Bryt TV, Wendy Shay said that she finds it amusing when other up-and-coming female artistes in the industry attack her.



She stated that any attack on her personality is like an attack against God.



“I find it funny when I see up-and-coming female artistes who try to attack me or claim that they are better than me. I’ve realised that anyone who tries to attack the personality of Wendy Shay can’t make it in the industry. But if you look at someone like Gyakie, she’s doing her own thing and she’s excelling.



"But those who attack me should know that the position that I am currently in, I didn’t get here myself, it’s God that put me here. So if you attack someone like me, you should know that you’re attacking a higher authority,” she said.



Sharing a personal experience, Shay revealed that a girl, who had previously bullied her on social media, later came to apologize and acknowledged the spiritual aspect of her success.



Shay further advised aspiring artistes not to underestimate others in the industry who seem to be successful, as they do not know the spiritual backing behind their successes.



“I’ve had one girl come to apologize for constantly bullying me on social media. She actually made me realize that some people in the industry do that to trend. She came to me apologizing that she never knew the spiritual side of my success and that she was rather hurting herself.



“I want to advise anyone trying to make it in the industry that they should not attempt to downplay anyone who seems to be making it in the industry because you don’t know the backing behind that person. You’re not just attacking that person, you’re attacking the entity behind that person,” she added.



