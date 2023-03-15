I fell because of over excitement - Selina Boateng reacts to viral video

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Selina Boateng has reacted to the viral video of her fall during a performance at the Celestial Praiz concert in Accra on March 6, 2023.



In the video, Selina can be seen attempting a dance move that resulted in a fall on stage, causing laughter among the audience.



According to the gospel star, she believes she fell under the influence of the Holy Spirit in a recent interview on Adom TV.



"I think it was the doing of the Holy Spirit, that is what I will say," she explained.



She went on to add that her over-excitement while dancing was to show appreciation to God, and it was unfortunate that she fell while expressing her gratitude to her Maker.



Despite the fall, Selina quickly rose to her feet with the help of attendees who rushed to her aid.



The incident has sparked discussion online, with many expressing admiration for the singer's resilience and faith.



Selina Boateng is a popular gospel artist in Ghana, known for hits such as "Alpha and Omega" and "Meko M'anim."



She has won numerous awards for her music, including the Gospel Artiste of the Year award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



ADA/OGB