I feel used - Ex-lesbian narrates how she was 'used' by famous actresses

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A woman identified as Bernice aka Bernie has made confessions to sexual encounters with some top female Ghanaian actresses.



In an interview, Vibes in 5 with Arnold, she spoke about her journey as a lesbian who was striving to be an actress but ended up being a call-girl to these actresses instead.



Bernie, who now claims to be an advocate against lesbianism, said that although she was addicted to lesbianism and masturbation, she feels used by the actresses who promised to shape her career but ended up using her.



"After SHS when I decided to move to Accra and work with my God-given talent which is acting... I met a lady who promised me that oh she has a lot of actresses who can help me although she wasn't an actress she knows a lot of actresses who can help me build my career not knowing to see was just using me here and there.



Bernice claims this helper linked her to two top lesbian actresses, whose names for obvious reasons she withheld. "...I can't mention the name, ... yeah she was a lesbian... for them to help me so that whenever they're going on set to shoot a movie, I will go with them....but at the end of the day I didn't see anything."



Bernie went ahead to give so many details and clues as to who these actresses were while expressing deep regret for engaging in the acts without benefiting.



Watch the video below from 12:52







SS/KPE