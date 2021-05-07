I feel sorry for celebrities whose voices have been bought – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has said she is feeling sorry for her colleagues who have been paid to keep quiet amidst the #FixTheCountry campaign.



While citizens have been advocating for what they describe as the worrying state of the country, these celebrities according to Yvonne are just observing from a distance.



“Ok to the specifics …. we want/need a better and improved HEALTH SECTOR, EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM in Ghana, JOBS For the people, GOOD roads (not the disposable election kpakpakpa roads). Guys, keep the list going… #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryNow Akufo-Addo," she wrote on Twitter



"I feel for those who have taken money from politicians. They see everything! Them no dey fit support/tweet/talk!…You see how your VOICE has been taken away from you? Some of us are doing this for OUR KIDS FUTURE, Charley! #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryGhana. We will MOUNT THE PRESSURE! They will start taking us seriously! The fake promises will STOP! #FixTheCountry Akufo-Addo, Bawumia.” She added.



Meanwhile, some celebrities believe Ghanaians should fix their attitudes first instead of asking the government to fix the country.



Others believe hashtags won’t get anywhere while some don’t want to have a hand in it over the politicization of issues in Ghana.





