I feel sorry for Counsellor Lutterodt's wife - Ama K. Abebrese

Abigail Naa Yemoley, wife of counselor Lutterodt

Ama Konadu Abebrese, a British-Ghanaian actress, television presenter, and producer has encouraged people close to the wife of popular controversial counsellor George Lutterodt to check on her well being.



Her advise comes after the counsellor in an interview on a local TV station Wednesday, July 8, claimed that victims of rape always enjoy the act.



His comments have been greeted with lots of condemnation from celebrities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Juliet Ibrahim, Lydia Forson, Sister Deborah, etc, with a petition to the Ministry of Communication, National Communications Authority to ban the counsellor from being empanelled on all TV and radio stations gathering momentum on social media.



In the heat of the conversation on social media, the actress said in a tweet that she feels sorry for the wife of Counsellor Lutterodt.



"I actually feel sorry for the woman married to Lutterodt. With such misogynistic views and his vile rhetoric in relation to rape. I wonder if she is safe with such a man. If anyone knows her, they should check on her wellbeing," she wrote on Twitter on July 9, 2020.





The couple welcomed a new baby last month and this was announced by the counsellor on his social media platforms.Meanwhile, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana's Minister of Information in a tweet has condemned his comments; adding that rape and violence against women is something Ghanaians should not joke with.He added that Ghana should develop a robust environment to protect women."Rape and violence against women is not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers."