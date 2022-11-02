‘I feel so painfully for you’- Former French Ambassador as she comforts Davido

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has sympathized with Nigerian singer, Davido, and his girlfriend, Chioma, over the loss of their son.



Condolences have been pouring in from all over the world ever since the internet was hit with the devastating news of the death of Davido’s 3-year-old son.



The French Ambassador, who appeared to have also been struck by the news, took to her Instagram page to console the Nigerian singer.



“Waking up to an empty house. No more laughters of your beautiful son. I feel so painfully for you, Davido and your family. A living nightmare. No word can express the pain, sadness and anger. May the overwhelming love of your friends and family help you,” she wrote.



Meanwhile, investigations into the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, is currently underway.



Davido’s cook and his late son’s nanny have been held in police custody since the incident occurred.



These persons, together with six others, were said to have been at Davido’s residence at the time his son drowned in a pool.



