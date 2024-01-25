I elevated the financial standard in the gospel industry - Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

Renowned gospel musician, Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng, popularly known as Cwesi Oteng, revealed that he played a pivotal role in elevating the financial standards within the gospel industry.



During an interview with Afia Owusu, professionally known as Afia Coke, on Xzone on TV XYZ, the “God Wey Dey Bless Me” hitmaker shared that he was the first Ghanaian gospel artist to charge 15 Ghana cedis and implement a 50 cedis ticket fee for his events.



According to Cwesi Oteng, he pioneered the shift towards higher compensation for gospel artists within the industry.



Reflecting on the early 2000s, he highlighted, “I was the first person to pay Danny Nettey 600 Ghc.” Cwesi Oteng emphasized his early adoption of charging 15 cedis for gospel music performances and introducing a 50 cedis ticket fee. Additionally, he claimed to be the first artist to provide financial compensation ranging from 200 to 300 cedis to fellow gospel artists, a practice that was uncommon during that period.