I earned my Grammy nomination through hard work - Rocky Dawuni tells Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

International Reggae artiste, Rocky Dawuni, has responded to Wendy Shay’s assertion that earning a Grammy nomination goes beyond just applying.



He indicated that he was not perturbed by claims that he was nominated for a Grammy award through favoritism because his diligence and musical exploits earned him such an honor.



The Reggae artiste noted that success is not achieved on a silver platter hence musicians should focus on putting in their best efforts to earn award nominations instead of criticizing colleague artistes for their achievements.



“The thing is that if you're going to follow everybody's perspective it will be something else. what if I wasn't nominated, nobody would even say anything.



"But once you're nominated, everybody thinks they have a reason and they know how it happens. Listen to my music, that is truly hard work,” he told 3FM.



He advised artistes to focus on the right path to achieving success and desist from using backdoors in their quest to thrive.



“So if you are not going to do that hard work and you feel that there's going to be some backdoor deal that's going to happen for you, that's not really how the world works. It works for certain people, but that means that you have to sell who you are.



“I've been an independent artiste throughout my life and I've made all things happen through sheer hard work. So it's up to people to judge it,” said Blakk Rasta.



Background



Wendy Shay called on Rocky Dawuni to educate his colleague Ghanaians on how to also earn GRAMMY nominations.



According to her, it’s imperative that colleagues in Ghana are directed in what to do to earn them such recognition going forward.



Wendy Shay made this known in a tweet she shared.



The artiste who is one of Ghana’s leading female artistes said there seems to be more to the nomination than just applying and therefore they need to be educated on the pros and cons.



“Chairman @RockyDawuni Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application,” she said in a tweet.



The USA-based Ghanaian Rocky Dawuni was nominated yet again, for an award at the Grammys.



The announcement was made at the Grammys nomination ceremony in a livestreamed event by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



He contended for the Best Global Music Album with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album against the likes of Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid.



It was the second Grammy Award nomination for the USA-based Ghanaian Reggae Singer, with his 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album, winning him a nomination at the 2016 Grammys for Best Reggae Album.



SB/BB



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



