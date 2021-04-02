You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 02Article 1222258

Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

I dumped Yaa Jackson after one night stand – Heartman reveals

Musician Yaa Jackson Musician Yaa Jackson

Budding musician, Heartman has made some shocking revelations about his relationship with actress cum musician Yaa Jackson.

According to the Beljam signed artiste, he has been sexually involved with the Kumawood star even before coming into the limelight.

Heartman, who made this revelation during an interview was asked to provide a list of female celebrates he has crushed on and would like to date if he had the chance, once Yaa Jackson’s name came up he said he had already ‘cleared’ her.

“Oh Yaa Jackson I clear am”, he said

This statement has since got social media buzzing with questions as to whether both musicians have been involved with each other in the past or not.

Heartman recently released his first single tagged ‘For You” which has been receiving massive airplay across the nation for weeks now.

