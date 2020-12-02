Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Hot FM, Contributor

'I don't worship a confused God' - Zapp Mallet blasts Owusu Bempah, others

play videoGhanaian music producer, Emmanuel Mallet popularly known as Zapp Mallet

Ghanaian music producer, Emmanuel Mallet, also known as Zapp Mallet has taken a swipe at prophets and religious leaders who have made several predictions about the upcoming December 7 elections.



There have been various prophecies about the elections by some prophets in the country.



While some prophets like Rev. Owusu Bempah, Elisha Salifu Amoako have claimed victory for the Flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, others have identified the Flagbearer of the Opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the 2020 polls.



Touching on the issue in an interview with Hot FM, the music producer accused the religious leaders of veering off the path of God.



According to him, God is ‘not a confused God ’ and will not give contradicting prophecies on a national election.



He noted that their actions could plunge the nation into chaos as they raise their hopes of party fanatics.



Zapp Mallet further explained that it is important for men of God to serve as instruments of peace instead of making pronouncements that could disrupt the peace in the country.



“Those men of God who have been seeing things like their God is a confused God....different prophets say different things that God said this and that and it's the same God, I don't worship a confused God ooo," he fumed.



"I don't like a confused God, I worship a pure God. God is not an author of confusion. God cannot say this today and say a different thing tomorrow," he added.



Watch video of Zapp Mallet's submission below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.