Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

I don’t want to be a local champion – Jayana

Ghanaian musician Jemima Annor-Yeboah

Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, known on stage as Jayana has said her priority is to go global with her music career.



The second daughter of the late Bishop Dr. Annor-Yeboah noted that she wants to break through into the international market with her kind of music.



Jayana told host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa102.5fm, Eddie Ray, though she aiming to get global recognition, she still blends the local language and the English in most of her songs so she can easily be identified as Ghanaian.



“I don’t want to be a local champion. I want my music to go global,” Jayana told Eddie Ray



Jayana is currently promoting her New Song "Who You Are"





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.