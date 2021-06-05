I don’t want any celebrity friend again - Nana Tornado

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian actor, Nana Tonardo has pull down the curtain on all his celebrity friendships.



The actor in a conversation with Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix said that he no longer wants to befriend any celebrity.



He said that he decided two months ago, when he came back from the United States, that he will no longer make friends with celebrities.



The actor said he has friends who are celebrities but he will no longer settle on any specific celebrity as his best friend.



He added that he is friends with everyone but their celebrity friendships are mainly for business – when the business is over, it ends there.



