I don’t tolerate smoking in my studio – Mix Master Garzy reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Mix Master Garzy has disclosed that smoking is that one thing he can never allow in his studio.



Speaking exclusively on Talkertainment, he stated that considering how extremely neat and presentable his studio looks, musicians fear to smoke anytime they visit.



To him, artistes can smoke anywhere around the premises but not inside his studio.



“You can smoke but not in my studio. I don’t allow that. Anywhere around my premises is okay but inside my studio, it is a no no. Once you enter and you see how it looks and feels, you don’t need anyone to tell you not to smoke there. You’ll feel bad for doing it because it is too clean for that,” he told Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar.



He said although he doesn’t have a problem with smoking, he believes his studio is his office and as such must be respected.



“I’m not against people who smoke. I have been to studios where artistes are allowed to smoke but mine is an exception and they understand,” He added.





Watch the video below







