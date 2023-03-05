I don’t think Fred Nuamah can deliver when elected as an MP – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo, has shared her opinions on the CEO of Ghana Music Awards, Fred Nuamah's decision to contest in the NDC primaries.



Efia Odo is of the view that, Fred Nuamah can not perform his duties when he’s elected to lead the constituency he’s contesting for.



Speaking with MzGee on United Showbiz, monitored by GhanaWeb, she explained why she made that statement.



According to the actress, the film director owes her a plague which should have been given to her the exact day she won the award, but since 2018, her plaque has not been delivered to her.



She added that, a lot of actors and actresses have also lodged complaints about not receiving their plaques from Fred, so if he’s unable to exhibit some kind of leadership when it comes to awards, what shows that when he wins the election, he will be able to perform his duties as an MP.



“I am not saying that Fred Nuamah is not a contestant. I’m just saying something like Ghana movie Awards where you supposed to award people and give them their plaques and you not able to deliver that, then how can you deliver in this too. Since 2018 I haven’t still gotten it and a lot of people are also complaining about that", she told the host.



Efia Odo added that giving out a plaque is a very basic thing to do as an award organizer, so if he can’t do the basic thing, what shows he will be able to fulfill the promise he makes to the constituency when he is being voted into

power.



