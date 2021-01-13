Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

I don’t support lesbianism – Sex coach

play videoSex and relationship coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex and relationship coach, Dzifa Sweetness has made clear that she does not support lesbianism and does not even want for any daughter of hers to act like a tomboy.



During an interview with Adwen on eTV Ghana’s adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she mentioned that everyone has their own lifestyle and mindset but personally, she does not support the act no matter what influenced it.



“For some people, it may not be their fault. It could be as a result of their upbringing and even for some, they may have been born with that lifestyle but for me, I don’t support it and I don’t pray for my daughter to be like that”, she said.



