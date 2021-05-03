I don’t speak until God puts the right words in my mouth - Patience Nyarko

Entertainment of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has revealed that she does not speak until God puts the right words in her mouth.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, she stated, “I don’t talk anyhow; anytime you hear me speak, know that I’m just saying what God wants me to say and I don’t care whether or not it makes you happy; what I say might help someone and that’s what matters”.



She shared that her messages are always the truth and everyone who listens to her agrees to this.



The gospel musician disclosed that due to some of the messages she has passed on as instructed by God she has had quite a couple of issues with some people in the country just because what she said was the truth, “this made me realize that, people hate to hear the truth”.



“I’ve spoken about so many issues in this country which became a major issue and others I do not even remember. I once spoke about the kind of women Pastors should marry because being married to a Pastor is a calling and this issue became a very big one in the country”.



In spite of all these, Patience noted that she is not disturbed because she understands there are still some people who are considered baby Christians.



“The matured ones and those who have insight in this understand what I was talking about. We even have some pastors who are still babies in Christ and this is what many don’t understand,” she said.



She went on to say that, the mature ones always understand the message she sends across because God explains everything she says to them.



“If you don’t understand anything I say, it simply means you don’t understand the word of God,” she emphasized.