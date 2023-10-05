I don't represent any hood - Chief One

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Musician Chief One has revealed that he does not represent any hood or area in Ghana when it comes to his music.



Chief One says he stands apart from the crowd by not aligning himself with any particular neighborhood or area within Ghana through his music. While some artists draw their fan base from specific hoods or regions in Ghana, Chief One chooses to create his music without being constrained by any geographical boundaries.



Speaking in a yet to be aired interview on EVIBES, he says “I am not from Aflao, I’m not from Ho, I am not from Sogakopke or the big places so it will be hard for you to penetrate. Promo wise some people are representing hoods. Unfortunately I don’t represent any hood, I just do my music and put it online”



Michael Ivan Nyagamagu, known in showbiz as Chief One, is a Ghanaian Hiphop/HipLife artiste hailing from the Volta Region.

The artiste is next in line to feature on E Vibes, where he will take fans on a journey through his rise to stardom.



Mark your calendars for the full story on JoyNews at 8:30 am on September 2, and Joy Prime at 4:30 PM on the same day. The E Vibes show aims to rekindle memories by delving into the interviewees’ journeys and their experiences on their way to the top, with the hope that their unique stories will shape the younger generation