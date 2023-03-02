I don't rely solely on music - Sista Afia reveals side hustle

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia says music is not the only thing she does for a living, as she also operates in the catering industry.



According to the award-winning musician, it wouldn't be wise for any musician to depend on music alone as their only source of wealth.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she revealed that she most often uses proceeds from her business to support her music career.



"I just don't depend on music because of the music. I do private catering, where we take orders for parties, weddings, and others. Sometimes I use money from my private business to support my music.



"I operate a kelewele business, and I am seeking to open a big space for continental dishes around East Legon," she said.



Sista Afia is currently on a media tour where she is promoting her newest single, "Carry Go," which is available across various streaming platforms.



The songstress has numerous hit singles to her credit, including "Weather," "Jeje," "Party," and "Asuoden," among others.