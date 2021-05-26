I don’t regret relocating to Ghana from London - Musician

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The newest member of the Black Muzik Avenue record label, Akua Kezia, says she is convinced that relocating to Ghana from London to pursue music is the best decision she has made for her career.



The Black Muzik Avenue signee shares that she does not regret her decision as “this is what I [she] want to do in life”.



In a conversation with Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush show, she indicated: “the decision to move to Ghana and do music here was not something that I thought of overnight. It was something that I really had to decide on because that is me moving my whole life from one country to the other and I need to be able to adapt but I am very sure I made the right choice because this is what I want to do in life”.



Recounting the reactions from her family and friends after announcing her decision, Akua Kezia noted: “Everybody was very shocked”.



“But I think they understood that I am the type of person that when I plan to do something, I do it. When they realized that ‘this girl is serious and she wants to pursue her dream’, then the support was immense and I have still got that till this very day. I say a big ‘thank you’ to my family and friends and to everybody that has been fighting for me to move here and make something of myself”.



Akua Kezia is a Ghanaian UK born songwriter, singer and entrepreneur who is signed under Black Avenue Muzik.