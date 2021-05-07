I don't regret not doing gospel music – KiDi

Music of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: 3 News

As an ardent follower of the Christian fraternity and a worshipper at the International Central Gospel Church, KiDi does not believe he necessarily has to venture into gospel music.



Speaking to Dr. Prekese on Onua FM 95.1 mhz, KiDi said he is convinced that as a secular musician he is able to impact lives just as his colleagues in the music industry who have chosen to do gospel.



The ‘Enjoyment’ hitmaker has nominated his favorite gospel artist to be the “Bo no ni” hitmaker, Joe Mettle, as his song motivates him every time and currently his favorite.



KiDi has released yet another new single after he recently brought out “Spiritual” which featured Kuami Eugene and a Nigerian artist Patoranking. The new song is titled ‘Touch It’.



According to Kidi, his relationship life remains single until he has got the right woman.



He said ‘I have been single since and I’m waiting on the right woman for marriage.



He further stated that his music career has seen a lot of growth from the business aspect and that of his social life.



He explains that he has gotten a lot of major ambassadorial deals from big companies and for him, music is paying very well.



Meanwhile, KiDi has added his voice to easing Covid-19 restrictions to help artistes connect more with their audience at events.



“Because the president has laid tight restrictions, we have resorted to only virtual shows which only benefits us technically’, he said.