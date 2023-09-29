I don’t owe anybody an explanation - S3fa on questions about her body

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Black Avenue Muzik star S3fa has said she considers questions about her body too personal for comfort.



She said this in a conversation with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, September 28, 2023.



S3fa asserted she does not owe “anybody an explanation for what I do with my body or what I do with my personal life”. She stressed she does not care about the opinions people hold of her.



Her sole concern, the E Choke hitmaker noted, is “to do music and I make sure I put the music out and when it comes out, it’s good music”.



“So if people decide to concentrate on my personal life and my body more than the music, there’s nothing I can do about it. I’m doing my best but I don’t think I owe anybody an explanation, just as they don’t owe me an explanation,” she added.



S3fa said people come up to her to ask questions about her striking body.



Even though she admitted “It’s just the curious mind,” she said stressed that it is a private matter.



“How would you feel if I just come up to you and ask you if you had sex the previous night?” she quizzed to make her point.



“It’s like asking me that because it’s my personal business.



“Sometimes, I feel because I don’t give them something to talk about, I don’t do anything controversial, anytime they have something little they want to run with it. So it’s normal,” she noted.



Romeo asked if she was regular at the gym.



“I used to go to the gym but not anymore,” she answered.



The secret behind her physical charm and looks, according to the singer is “just taking very good care of myself.



“As I said, I’m growing so I’m taking very good care of myself. And I’m doing anything I feel will make me happy, and make me feel good about myself. I’m just living life at this point.”