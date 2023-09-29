I don't need to show skin to sell my music - Adina

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Popular Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Adina Thembi, has firmly stated that she will never use sex to sell her music.



She believes that maintaining decency can be just as successful in generating sales and attention in the entertainment industry.



Expressing her view in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Adina emphasized that she will not compromise her principles for the sake of popularity.



Adding that she will rely on her talent and values than flashing skin to attract attention and maintain her relevance.



“I won't succumb to indecency just to get attention or stay relevant in the industry. Decency sells too, and it's a choice I am proud to make,” she said.



She attributed her commitment to projecting decency and genuine self-expression to her background and belief in the power of personal branding, adding that her brand is built on the values and image she currently portrays.



“I am not pressured to conform to any immoral standards to sell my craft. My training even won't allow it, and it is a personal decision too.



“People want a certain image, and when they think of branding and getting people to know them, they think of going with what is making everyone popular, like what we see on our screens. Mine is what you are seeing now. I have tried mine and it's working for me,” Adina explained.



