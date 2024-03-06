I don't need to be celebrated to know my worth - Amandzeba

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Highlife musician Amandzeba has said that he is not bothered by the lack of celebration and honour for his music, as he knows the impact he has made.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ singer, real name Nat Brew, said that he feels celebrated when people tell him they love his music and that he does not need any awards or recognition to validate his work.



He said that Ghana is a country that does not appreciate its own, citing the example of how Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown after his achievements. He said he is not doing music for celebration, but for the love of it.



“People don’t necessarily have to celebrate you to know that you are doing well. I have had this conviction that I am celebrated when people tell me they love my music. I know I have done great songs and if people praise me for it, it is enough celebration.



“This is a country where Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown after all he did for Ghana. Anything good that comes from this country will not be celebrated well so I take consolations from the fact that I am not doing music to be celebrated," he said.



Amandzeba also said that he is passionate about promoting African culture and values through his music, and that he always uses local names and languages in his songs. He said he is happy that the youth still enjoy Highlife music, which he described as timeless.



“Don’t feel bad as a musician that Ghana does not celebrate you. When you believe in yourself and the product you have, people will love you for it,” he added.



Amandzeba, who owns a spot called One Ghana on the Spintex Road, uses it to give young artistes the opportunity to perform live and to project Highlife music.



He has other songs such as Toffee, Aso, Medo, Kotosa and Deeba, which have earned him several awards from different organisations.



He said he sees himself as the link between the dead and the living and between the ancient and the modern because he plays ancient songs with a modern twist.



ID/OGB



