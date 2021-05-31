I don't need a conservative man to marry me - Abena Korkor

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Socialite and mental health advocate, Nana Abena Korkor says she is the weird type and that she would want to settle down with a man who will understand her character and accept her the way she is.



Appearing on the Delay Show, Korkor revealed she is a weird person and sometimes fights herself.



She said she has now come to understand who she really is that nothing is going to stop her from being herself.



Asked whether or not she will accept a man who a conservative man she replied, “I’m not looking for a typical conservative Ghanaian man to marry me.”



Korkor recently made the headlines after Media General sacked her from the Ladies Circle show on TV3.