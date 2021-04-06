'I don’t mind performing in clubs or pubs' – Gospel musician

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: GNA

Rising gospel musician Deborah Akoto says she wouldn’t mind performing at clubs or pubs, as she believes those are the places where gospel music should be heard.



According to Deborah Akoto who is currently making waves with her “Abamu Awie” single, gospel musicians should be ready to perform on any stage that would win souls for Christ.



In an interview, the budding gospel act emphasized that preaching the gospel through music remains the core duty of every musician and she doesn’t see the need to turn down an offer to perform at a local club or pub.



''We do all gospel music for all human beings regardless of whether you are a believer or a non-believer. So I wouldn’t mind performing in a club, casino or pubs where people who go there are often touted as non-believers.



''These are the places we should be targeting as gospel musicians and not only churches and once our music reaches the clubs and pubs we would be able to win souls for Christ,’’ she stated.



When asked about whether female musicians could date their managers, Deborah Akoto said, ''there is nothing wrong when your manager proposes to you as a female musician. If only there would understanding between the two I think they can work and love each other.''



Deborah Akoto has been touted by many gospel lovers as the next biggest thing in Ghana’s gospel revolution as she is expected to release her first debut album later in the year.