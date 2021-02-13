Entertainment of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

I don’t mind other artistes featuring me on their songs – Patapaa

Patapaa, musician

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Justice Amoah popularly known in the music industry as ‘Patapaa’ has mentioned that he has no issues whatsoever with being featured on the song of any artist.



According to him, “I believe if you feature an artiste on your song, it helps it become a hit, pushing your influence and reach out there the more”.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show he said, “I don’t know why some artistes take collaborations as a big deal and refuse to jump on the tracks of others. Because, at the end of the day, it brings you the artiste dignity and honour”.



The “One Corner” hitmaker noted that he will not stop anyone who wants to collaborate with him on a song irrespective of the person’s status or reach in the music industry.



He also revealed, “There are lots of artistes especially underground ones I have worked with but they are all yet to be released. At the right time, all those songs will come out”.



Asked to mention any artiste he has plans on collaborating within future, he said, “For me, I don’t discriminate. I can collaborate with any artiste ready to be on a song with me be it an upcoming artiste or an established one. I honestly don’t mind but I will really love to be on a song with Shatta Wale”.



Patapaa advised colleague artistes to normalize features because it is a way of supporting each other and promoting their songs.