I don’t mind being a third wife if the man has money - Ruby of Date Rush

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

Ruby of TV3’s Date Rush has revealed that she has no problem being a second or third wife if the man has a lot of money to spend.



Speaking with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, she indicated that every beautiful lady loves nice things and loves to be comfortable hence her decision.



According to Ruby Gaglo, a stranger who lives abroad bought her a Jeep after her time on the tv show. She added that the message was to “motivate and encourage. He told me that there are good things out there to focus on.”



In response to whether or not he has feelings for the stranger and if he will marry him should he have a wife or wives, she said, “From the look of things, he has money so I don’t mind at all. Once I’ll be comfortable and have my peace of mind, yes I’ll marry him without hesitation.”



Ruby is currently studying at GIMPA but chooses not to disclose her course of study.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



