I don't look back when attacking Delay; she is evil - Nana Tornado

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has referred to Deloris Frimpong Manso as "evil" after revealing how their friendship came to a grinding halt.



Speaking on Citi TV, the outspoken personality who rose to fame starring in the popular Afia Schwarzenegger TV series produced by Delay alleged that Delay took advantage of him when he assisted her in developing her show.



“Someone like this, when I am attacking you, I don't look back because you are evil.



"I worked with Delay for six years, and she never paid me. In my little mind, I am working with my friend, and when the business grows, then we can all benefit from it, but in her head, she was using me," he said.



Tornado added that Delay cut him off during the TV show after he demanded payment when he saw the show was growing.



He reiterated that he never took anything from her except transportation costs.



“If I have been working with someone and it's growing, I am not dumb. I know. I told her, it looks like the job we have been working on is doing well, but when I come on set, you give me money for transportation. She said nothing to me and never called me again,” he revealed.



ADA/BOG