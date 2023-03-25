I don't like Kuami Eugene, I couldn't eat for a week because of what he said to me - Fotocopy reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Young musician, Fotocopy's passion for music is undeniable, however, he has shared an experience he had with Kuami Eugene that left a bitter taste in his mouth.



In a recent interview on Bryt TV, Fotocopy revealed that he dislikes Kuami Eugene as an artiste and went on to share a hurtful experience he had with him.



According to Fotocopy, Kuami Eugene once told him that his numbers were too small for him to feature on his track.



The child musician claims the statement left him deeply hurt because he couldn't eat for over a week due to devastation and heartbreak.



“Kuami Eugene, I don't want to talk about it. In the whole industry, he is an artiste I hate. I hate him because of what he told me, it took me more than a week to eat.



“It took me more than a week for me to eat because he told me that my numbers were really small and he couldn't feature me,” he said.



When asked if he felt unworthy, the artiste acknowledged that he is a child musician and that there are not many kids in the industry who can do what he does.



After that experience, he mentioned that his talent caught the attention of Shatta Wale, who eventually gave him the opportunity he deserved.



“It was because of him that Shatta Wale called me. I really liked him, his music, his career, his lifestyle and everything.



“I was there when he told me he couldn't feature me. It made me feel bad but I didn't feel bad because I knew I am the only one that can do something no kid in the music industry can do. I cried,” he added.







