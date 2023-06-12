‘I don’t know what is going on, anybody can use my name’ – Abass Sariki denies being Ayisha Modi’s husband

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Abbas Sikiri, has shot down claims of being married to Ayisha Modi.



In a recent interview with blogger Sammy Kay, Mr. Sariki clarified his relationship status with the controversial socialite, while stating that he isn’t aware of such an arrangement.



Speaking to Sammy Kay, he stated, "My relationship with Ayisha Modi isn't official. I am for everyone. You can use my name so long as it's not for criminal purposes or to harm someone. If you mention my name anywhere, Abbas is just a name, but you haven't touched Abbas. But if you try to use my name for anything negative, I won't tolerate that," he stated.



The businessman further clarified that he is not married to any other person asides from his two wives, which Ayisha isn’t a part.



Surprised at the rumours and disturbances surrounding their alleged marriage, he said, "I don't even know what is going on. They are troubling themselves. I am not bothered when people use my name for different reasons because I have other important matters to focus on."



Emphasizing his priorities, he mentioned his ongoing responsibilities, including building houses, taking care of his children and wives, and supporting widows.



He expressed his desire for people to approach him with matters related to finances rather than focusing on rumours and relationships.



Sariki emphasized that he has no interest in involving himself in trivial matters concerning women.



The controversy surrounding Abass Sariki and Ayisha Modi's alleged marriage gained attention in 2022, after the later had claimed on several occasions that they are a couple.



Ayisha Modi had claimed to be married to Sariki even recently, she took to social media to define his place in his life.





