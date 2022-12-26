'I don't know the girl' - Moesha's comment on her relationship with Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2022

A year after accepting Christ and making a comeback on social media, Moesha Bodoung has claimed that she doesn't know who Salma Mumin is, adding that she doesn't wish to talk about her in her conversation.



Moesha Buduong made this known in an interview with Delay when the television presenter asked about her current relationship with Salma and her former personal assistant, Samuel Nelson.



"My PA is out of my life, and I don't know the girl you are talking about. I don't want to mention her name so much...I don't know her, I quite don't remember. All I know is Moesha," she stated.



In 2021, when actress Moesha Budoung was reported to have had a breakdown, a leaked audio conversation between her former friend, Salma and Samuel Nelson, caused a stir on social media.



Nelson was heard making damning allegations against Moesha as Salma listened on.



According to him, Moesha badmouthed her (Salma) to some friends over an alleged body enhancement surgery in Turkey.



He also alleged that actress Sandra Ankobiah was among Moesha's victims.



It was rumoured that Salma leaked the audio, which put Moesha in a bad light.





