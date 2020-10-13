Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

I don’t know how to keep secrets, I say things as they are – Mzbel

Singer, Mzbel

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has explained that her toughest challenge in life has got to do with keeping secrets.



According to Mzbel, she tends to reveal all personal details to people that come along as friends but in most instances, they turn to wash her dirty laundry in public once the relationship turns sour.



“I don’t know how to keep secrets and that is why I say things how they are. When someone becomes friends with me, within 24 hours the person gets to know everything about me because I tell the person everything,” said Mzbel.



The ’16 years’ crooner who made an appearance on United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown sighted the absence of proper management in her music career as the cause of the bad image that has been painted in the Ghanaian media space.



She noted that: “When you have a strong manager, he or she guides you on what to say and what not to say in public. For instance, if I had someone like Kiki Banson who groomed Becca so well, I would have known what to say in public and what not to say but as it stands now, I say things as they are without checking whether I am on the radio or not.”



The singer has been caught up in several feuds involving her former best friend, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Kumahood actress Tracy Boakye.



MzBel, however, clarified that most of the allegations levelled against her by the two are mostly false.

