Entertainment of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: 3 News

I don’t know Shatta Wale - Joint 77 denies his former boss

Melvin Da Joint, popularly known in showbiz as Joint 77

A former member of the dancehall group the Militants, Melvin Da Joint, popularly known in showbiz as Joint 77, has publicly denied his former boss Shatta Wale, feigning any knowledge of the man who used to call the shots for the Militants.



He spurned the “dancehall king” in an interview with Mzz Gee on the New Day show on TV3, Thursday, February 18.



The “Forgetti” hitmaker reiterated that the Militants never had any benefit or royalty for their stint with the Shatta Movement boss, even though the latter publicized that they have been signed and paid for being under the Movement.



“I don’t know him, you know the person I thought I knew turned out to be a different person, we never got anything like royalties from the songs and collaborations we did. I just moved on and I’m doing my thing, that’s why I’m here pushing myself, trying to put myself out there cos people didn’t know much about me, people even though we were just there using people’s money just like that, which wasn’t true” he cleared the air.



“We have been in this game for long, we know what we are doing, we know our left and right, we know how this game is supposed to go so if somebody sits somewhere and talk about what he or she doesn’t know about, it’s that person’s own problem.”



When asked if they didn’t sign any contract or agreement with Shatta Wale for their stint and collaborations with the Shatta Movement, Joint 77 said “you know there was an agreement but things didn’t happen, what was in the book never happened, that’s why I don’t wanna talk about it, everything turned out to be lies. There was a contract they brought for us to sign but after one year nothing came, what they promised, they’ll get you this, get you that never came, I was still staying in my house in Dansoman running things.”



The “4:30” maker is out with a new single called “Martin Amidu” featuring his fellow Militant Natty Lee, with a hip video on the market and receiving attention on social media because of the iconic title. He classified his style as eclectic and all-rounded.



He entreated his funds to follow him on all the social media platforms to enjoy the best from him, which is yet to come.