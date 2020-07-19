Entertainment of Sunday, 19 July 2020

I don't know Lawyer Maurice Ampaw - Says Castro's mother

Mother of missing hiplife musician Castro, Lydia Tagoe, has debunked assertions made by celebrity lawyer Maurice Ampaw on Onua FM that her life is miserable.



Lawyer Ampaw had stated that he visited Castro’s mum and she looked miserable, so he had to give her some money because she was depending on her son and things are not like before since he got missing.



According to Castro’s mother, she does not know Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.



“I have never seen him before let alone he bring me money,” she said.



She further disclosed that she is not hungry as professed by the lawyer and she lives in their family house and she is comfortable.



Again, Madam Lydia said she is not happy about how people keep alleging that she has taken money from Asamoah Gyan.



“It is never true Asamoah Gyan has given me any money. I saw Asamoah Gyan the initial stage of the incident, and afterwards I have never seen him or any of his friends here in my house and I want to state on your show today, I don’t need anything from Asamoah Gyan not even money for water.”





