I don't have any management contract with Dr. Likee - Kyekyeku reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Ghanaian comic actor. Bismark Ofori, popularly known as Kyekyeku, has revealed that he has no contract with Dr. Likee.



Kyekyeku has been one of the best entertainers in the country with his incredible performances and good reputation.



In an exclusive interview with Angel FM and monitored by Seancity.gh.net, he said, "We don't have any management contract with Akabenezer because he sees us as his siblings



"We are more than one family, and we don't need to sign a contract in a book before we trust ourselves. What he has been doing for us, I can't describe it," he said.



"Akabenezer is not difficult to deal with; he has some unique qualities most leaders must learn from. He works for everyone's development and enjoyment, not him alone.



"He allows us to cooperate with others and give us free movement, but he directs us on the right path when things get wrong. Keep advising and encouraging us all day as our "Abusuapanin," he added.