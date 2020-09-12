Entertainment of Saturday, 12 September 2020

I don’t have any issue with Stonebwoy, I only wanted to trend - Samini

Award Winning Raggae/Dancehall artiste, Samini has opened up on his social media rants on the ‘Asaase Sound Clash’ involving Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



Samini, who was seen registering his displeasure in videos he shared on social media disclosed his motive when he was interviewed by DJ Seani B on Asaase Radio.



According to Samini, he rants on social media was a strategic move to help him trend and become relevant.



“My rants on social media about the clash was to have me trend, and I achieved that. It was my smart way to get involved as well. There is still unfinished business between me and Shatta Wale. I wasn’t surprised to see Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale names come up for the Sound Clash. My longevity in the game is good reason enough to include me in Sound Clash such as this one. I don’t see the reason why anyone would disagree with me on this,” Samini revealed.



He added: “I don’t see me and Stonebwoy having a ‘head on’ sound clash in a competitive bout because ‘Father & Son’ don’t have to do that, perhaps it would have to be a family vibe sort of with Stonebwoy on the microphone; if anything between me and Stonebwoy on the microphone it will be more like a party clash and not anything so serious. It still remains a family thing between me and Stonebwoy forever. HighGrade Family and Bhim Nation are family forever and I won’t change that narrative.”



Samini however applauded Asaase Radio for bringing together the two most controversial artiste in Ghana.



“I am proud of the genre I am part of. Aside my concerns raised, I am singularly excited about this. It is the best thing to ever happen in the history of Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall music. And the bigger reason for the clash which is to crush COVID-19 even makes me doff my hat for Asaase Radio 99.5fm,” he stated.

