Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

I don’t go to church, most church goers are not good people – Angela Bamford

Angela Bamford, Media personality

Media personality, Angela Bamford has revealed that despite being a Christian, she does not go to Church.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the former host of the TLS Show on GHONE TV stated that she prays every day, reads her Bible and pays her tithe through donation but hardly goes to church to fellowship.

She further disclosed that the reason for her not going to church is because many of the people who go to church are not good people and also very sceptical of preachers because they hardly practise what they preach.



